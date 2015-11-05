Nicola Benedetti and Wynton Marsalis: 'Our music is joined at the roots'

Video

The worlds of jazz and Scottish folk dancing rarely cross paths - but a new violin concerto aims to correct that.

Scottish virtuoso Nicola Benedetti has worked with Pulitzer Prize-winning US musician Wynton Marsalis on a new piece that premieres in London on Friday, 6 November.

"The root of all Afro-American music is Anglo-Celtic music," Marsalis told BBC Radio 3's In Tune programme.

"In the slavery time, the slaves played reels and Irish jigs and Scottish music. Our music is joined at the roots."

The duo previewed their new work, and talked about the complexity of Benedetti's solo, in a conversation with Sean Rafferty.