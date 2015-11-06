Video
Who is the singer on the John Lewis advert?
The unveiling of the John Lewis Christmas advertisement has become an annual indicator of the fast approach of the festive season.
Frequently heart-warming - or heart-wrenching - the emotive films are always accompanied by a cosy cover version of a well-known hit.
This year, the song is Oasis's Half The World Away, performed by a relative unknown called Aurora Aksnes.
Music reporter Mark Savage finds out where she has come from.
