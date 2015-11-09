The Hunger Games: Mockingjay stars' separation anxiety

Video

It has broken box office records and over the last four years has propelled the film's stars - Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson - to new levels of fame.

Now the multi-billion pound science fiction franchise The Hunger Games is coming to an end - with the final instalment, Mockingjay Part 2, out later this month.

The three actors have become close friends during filming. BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin went to meet them and asked what it had been like knowing they would soon be going their separate ways.