Slum life movie filmed on mobile phones in Kenya

A group of young Kenyans have filmed a movie about life in the slums using mobile phones.

The film features actors who are little known in Kenya, the script is in slang called sheng and the soundtrack is Kenyan hip hop.

  • 11 Dec 2015
