Behind the Scenes on Top of the Pops

Although the weekly show has been off the air for nine years, Top of the Pops is still a part of Christmas tradition, looking back in the year in music with some of the biggest names in pop.

This year's edition included global stars such as Coldplay and acts like Fleur East, who’ve made major breakthroughs in 2015.

We caught up with artists in rehearsal and backstage at the Elstree studios to get a sense of what recording the show's Christmas and New Year editions really entails for them.