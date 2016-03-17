Justin Beiber
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Justin Bieber settles over photographer assault lawsuit

Justin Bieber has settled a lawsuit with a photographer who claimed the star kicked and punched him in Los Angeles in 2012.

Jose Osmin Hernandez Duran had sued the singer for assault and emotional distress.

Frankie McCamley reports.

  • 17 Mar 2016
Go to next video: Green slime star of Kids' Choice Awards