Justin Bieber settles over photographer assault lawsuit
Justin Bieber has settled a lawsuit with a photographer who claimed the star kicked and punched him in Los Angeles in 2012.
Jose Osmin Hernandez Duran had sued the singer for assault and emotional distress.
Frankie McCamley reports.
17 Mar 2016
