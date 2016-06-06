Media player
Harry Potter fans asked to 'Keep The Secrets'
Author JK Rowling has produced a video on Twitter urging people watching Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to keep what happens in the play secret.
Preview performances of the two-part stage show begin in London on 7 June ahead of the official opening on 30 July.
Video courtesy @jk_rowling
06 Jun 2016
