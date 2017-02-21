Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rag 'N' Bone Man fan of Steptoe and Son
Rag 'N' Bone Man, Rory Graham, told BBC Breakfast he was influenced by 1960s TV series Steptoe and Son.
-
21 Feb 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window