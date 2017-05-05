Chuck: Film based on the real-life 'Rocky'

Video

A film which looks at former boxer Chuck Wepner's life, who was widely seen as the man who inspired Rocky, is about to be released. Talking Movies' Tom Brook reports.

Former boxer Chuck Wepner was widely seen as the man who inspired the Rocky film character created by Sylvester Stallone.

A new film called Chuck looks at Wepner's life. Wepner and the actor who plays him, Liev Schreiber, spoke to Talking Movies' Tom Brook.

