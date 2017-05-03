Video

Artists entering the Turner Prize can now be over 50, and two of them are on the 2017 shortlist

Turner prize winners are often young, a bit edgy and with the potential to ruffle a few feathers in the art world. Past recipients of the annual award include Damien Hirst, Gilbert and George and Grayson Perry.

But now the age stipulations has been removed, and entries from artists over the age of 50 are being considered for the first time in two decades.

The 2017 shortlist includes one of Britain's leading black female artists, Lubaina Himid, aged 62.

Alex Farquharson, the director of Tate Britain and chair of the jury, explained the change to BBC Radio 4's The World at One, saying that they felt "it is important to recognise that artists make break throughs at all ages".