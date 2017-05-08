Actor Simon Callow reads Dickens

Video

British actor Simon Callow reads Charles Dickens' A Nightly Scene in London

When you think of Charles Dickens you think of his authorship - the characters, the stories, the immortality of his literary genius. But a new exhibition celebrates another side to Dickens which we know about but sometimes celebrate less: that's his work as a campaigner and an investigative journalist.

British actor Simon Callow has performed in many Dickens plays and will be at the opening of the exhibition today. Listen to him reading A Nightly Scene in London.