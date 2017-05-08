Julian Fellowes: Real life Tess 'haunted' Thomas Hardy

Video

There is a campaign to exhume and reinter the remains of the real life woman who was the inspiration for Thomas Hardy's novel Tess of the D'Urbervilles.

The Thomas Hardy Society has been monitoring plans to build 185 homes on the site of Dorchester Prison, where Martha Brown was hanged and buried.

The writer and Conservative peer Julian Fellowes, who is president of the society, told Radio 4's World at One about Martha Brown's "extraordinary impression" on Hardy.