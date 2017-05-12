'My children are dealing with the loss of Bruce'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Caitlyn Jenner: My children are dealing with the loss of Bruce

Campaigner and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner has said some of her children are still coming to terms with the loss of "old Bruce" - the name she took before she transitioned.

She told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme she had told them "I'm a better person than Bruce ever was".

Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 on BBC Two and the BBC News channel.

Go to next video: Jenner: Being transgender is very difficult