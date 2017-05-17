Kevin Bacon: I'm working on Tremors TV series

Video

Kevin Bacon has said that he is still "working on" a TV series of Tremors and that the plot could look at how his character is coping after the worms have gone.

It was announced last year the actor would executive produce the series and return to the role of Val McKee which he last played in the 1990 cult film. Speaking to 5 live's Sarah Brett he said Val was the one character he has always wanted to revisit.

There is also a sixth Tremors film being planned which Bacon is not connected to. The TV series is expected to ignore most of what happened in the three Tremors sequels.