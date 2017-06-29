Sofia Coppola's The Beguiled reviewed

Video

In Sofia Coppola’s new period film, The Beguiled, a wounded Union soldier is given shelter at a girls' boarding school in the Confederate South during the US Civil War.

The film looks at the impact the soldier's arrival has on the women who make up the household.

Coppola won Best Director at the Cannes Film Festival for The Beguiled but the film has attracted criticism for ignoring the historical context or explaining what the civil war was about.

Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.

