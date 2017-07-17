What can we expect from the first female Doctor?
Jodie Whittaker has been announced as Doctor Who's 13th Time Lord - the first woman to be given the role.

Author and former writer for Doctor Who, Jenny Colgan, told the Today programme "you need a lot of intelligence" to be the next Doctor and "clearly" Jodie Whittaker will have that.

Asked about some fans' reaction to the character's gender, she said: "I do understand that people get upset, but they don't need to be".