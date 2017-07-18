Nanette Newman criticises ad gender ban

Video

Advertisements that show men failing at simple household tasks and women left to clean up are set to be banned by the UK advertising watchdog.

Actress Nanette Newman, star of Fairy liquid adverts, criticised the new approach, saying: "I think we're capable of saying that an ad is anti-women or that it's ridiculous."

(Image: An American housewife in 'Vel' detergent TV advert. Credit: Hulton/Getty Images)