Ex-BBC chairman: Pay disclosure 'disturbing'

Former BBC chairman Lord Grade has described the corporation's disclosure of talent pay as "distasteful and disturbing".

"If the government was concerned the BBC wasn't getting value for money they should have cut the license fee," Lord Grade said.

The pay received by the BBC's biggest stars will be revealed in the corporation's annual report when it is published later. It is the first time this information will be made public.

"The government has crossed a line here, which I find deeply, deeply distasteful and disturbing," he said.