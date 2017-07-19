Video
Whittingdale: Taxpayer should know BBC earners
The pay received by the BBC's biggest stars has been revealed in the corporation's annual report for the first time.
Former Culture Secretary John Whittingdale told the Today programme: "This is not about saying people working for the BBC shouldn't be paid more than £150,000.
"If somebody is earning the equivalent of 1,000 households' licence fees put together, going to one single person, then the licence fee payer deserves to know," Mr Whittingdale said.
