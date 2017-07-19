BBC: 'Amazon and Apple are poaching our staff'

Video

The BBC's Director of Radio and Education has defended the organisation's decision not to publish the salaries of stars who receive their pay through BBC Worldwide or independent production companies.

James Purnell told the World at One that if all salaries were made public, including those outside the licence fee, the BBC would be at a "huge disadvantage" in the industry.

He added: "We live in a world where every week Amazon and Apple are poaching our staff."

On the gender pay gap Mr Purnell said: "We do have further to go."