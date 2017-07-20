Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk film reviewed

Video

Christopher Nolan’s World War Two film, Dunkirk, tells the story of the mass evacuation of Allied troops from the northern coast of France in 1940.

The film has been getting glowing early reviews.

It still represents a gamble for the Hollywood studio backing it, especially in relation to the US market where the target audience has little knowledge of the event.

BBC Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.

