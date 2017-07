Video

Spanish surrealist artist Salvador Dali is to be exhumed after a court ordered a paternity test.

Pilar Abel, a tarot card reader from Girona, has spent 10 years trying to prove she is Dali's only child, and therefore heir to his fortune, which was left to the Spanish state.

Arts Editor Will Gompertz has been to Dali's Theatre Museum in Figurers where the artist is buried.