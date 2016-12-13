Video
Why some male authors are hiding their gender
As women tend to prefer reading books written by women, some male authors have been changing their names to hide their gender.
Are women better at writing for a female audience or does it just show prejudice against male authors?
Allison Pearson, columnist and author, tells the Today programme literature shouldn't be "confined" by gender constraints but it is a "small moment of triumph" for women that it is men having to pretend to be female to sell more.
25 Jul 2017
