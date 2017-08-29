Video
Ayesha Casely-Hayford: 'History of discrimination' in the arts
British actor Ed Skrein has pulled out of a role in the upcoming film Hellboy after a backlash against his casting as a character of Asian heritage.
Actor Ayesha Casely-Hayford is the chair of trustees at The Act for Change Project, a charity that campaigns for better representation across the live and recorded arts.
She told Radio 4's World at One Skrein's actions were "refreshing and beautiful".
Casely-Hayford added that casting directors had to be "much stronger and much more forceful" in order to make change.
