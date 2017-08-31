Danielle Macdonald finds her voice in Patti Cake$

Video

The Australian actress Danielle Macdonald has been winning rave reviews for her portrayal of a New Jersey rapper in the coming-of-age story Patti Cake$.

Both her rapping and authentic sounding New Jersey accent have brought plaudits from audiences.

The film, which has been on the festival circuit, has recently been released in cinemas.

BBC Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.

Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.