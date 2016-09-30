Video
Ex-Vogue editor on body image and fashion's future
You can tell a lot about how a country is changing by the way it dresses. The world of fashion is a very different place to the one 60 years ago when the Today programme went on the air.
Alexandra Shulman was at the pinnacle of fashion for 25 years as editor of Vogue. She discussed on the Today programme the industry's attitude towards female body shape and what to expect from fashion in the future.
31 Aug 2017
