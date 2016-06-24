Queen Victoria would have been 'horrified' by Brexit
The writer and creator of the TV drama series Victoria has claimed that Queen Victoria would have been against Brexit.
The queen's plan was "to marry their children into the courts of Europe and to use them as moles to basically make Europe in to a string of constitutional monarchies - rather like Britain", Daisy Goodwin told the Today programme.
"I'm quite sure she would have been horrified by Brexit," she said.
04 Sep 2017
