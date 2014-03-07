Dame Kiri: I stopped singing a year ago
Dame Kiri Te Kanawa says she won't sing in public again

Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, one of opera's most celebrated stars, has told the BBC she will never sing in public again. Dame Kiri said she stopped performing a year ago, but had not announced her retirement until now.

"I don't want to hear my voice," the soprano told the Today programme, whose career has spanned more than half a century.

"It is in the past. When I'm teaching young singers and hearing beautiful young fresh voices, I don't want to put my voice next to theirs."

