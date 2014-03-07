Dame Kiri: I stopped singing a year ago

Video

Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, one of opera's most celebrated stars, has told the BBC she will never sing in public again. Dame Kiri said she stopped performing a year ago, but had not announced her retirement until now.

"I don't want to hear my voice," the soprano told the Today programme, whose career has spanned more than half a century.

"It is in the past. When I'm teaching young singers and hearing beautiful young fresh voices, I don't want to put my voice next to theirs."