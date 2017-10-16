Video

The treatment and sexual exploitation of women in the music industry is "as bad, if not worse" than in Hollywood, music manager Sarah Bowden says.

Ms Bowden - who has waived her right to anonymity - claimed a well-known band promoter once exposed himself to her at a music festival.

