Kathy Griffin: ‘Not sorry’ for Trump photo

US comedian, Kathy Griffin, who posed in a photo with a prop meant to resemble the severed head of President Donald Trump has told BBC Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur she is "not sorry" and "takes back 1,000%" the apology she made in the immediate aftermath.

Griffin continues to receive death threats and her comedy gigs in the US have been cancelled.

She is currently on an international tour playing to audiences in Australia and Europe.

