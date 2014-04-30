Do you recognise this instrument?

Video

If you haven't heard this instrument before, don't panic, you're not alone.

It hadn't been played in public for more than 2,000 years until very recently. It's being revived in a production of one of the oldest plays in existence, Aeschylus' The Suppliant Women, at the Young Vic theatre in London.

Let piper Callum Armstrong play you a tune.

You can listen to the Today programme daily 6-9am and on Saturdays 7-9am.