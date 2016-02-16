My Hollywood love story in Liverpool

Film Stars Don't Die In Liverpool: How Hollywood came to the city
Peter Turner, whose book about his relationship with Hollywood actress Gloria Grahame has been made into a movie, describes their love story.
James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli, has made this film by director Paul McGuigan and starring Annette Bening as Gloria and Jamie Bell as Peter.
Produced and edited by Phoebe Frieze, filmed by Alex Stanger.
First broadcast 15 November 2017.
