Video

Urban jazz newcomer IAMDDB has been placed third in this year's BBC Music Sound Of poll.

The 21 year old musician from Manchester has spent most of 2017 gigging at venues across the world and says she wants to remain an independent artist, by remaining unsigned to any record label.

A panel of 173 music experts drew up the Sound Of 2018, predicting the musicians they think will be successful in the coming year.

Video journalist: Alex Stanger