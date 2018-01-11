Video

Tom Hanks has said Oprah Winfrey could become president and is one of a kind who works to make the world a better place.

In an interview with The Andrew Marr Show, Hanks and his co-star in The Post, Meryl Streep and the film's director Stephen Spielberg all weighed in on the idea of a potential presidential campaign from Oprah.

The Andrew Marr show is broadcast on Sundays at 9am on BBC One. Episodes are also available online here.