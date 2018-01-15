Judd: I was not frightened of Weinstein

Video
Ashley Judd: I was not frightened of Harvey Weinstein
Actor Ashley Judd has said she believes Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein sabotaged her career after she refused his advances.
“I was not frightened of Harvey Weinstein and I think that was why he blackballed me,” she told BBC Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur.
“I think that is why he blacklisted me and did unfortunately as we know now such a successful job sabotaging my career,” she added.
Weinstein has denied these allegations and any accusations of non-consensual sex.
(This interview was recorded on Wednesday 10 January 2018)
