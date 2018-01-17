Video
Dylan Farrow: 'Why shouldn't I be angry?'
Woody Allen's adopted daughter has appeared on CBS This Morning to talk about her sexual assault claim against the director.
The 32-year-old has repeatedly accused Allen of molesting her when she was seven - claims the director has always denied.
