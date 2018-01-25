Media player
New exhibition brings together Charles l's art collection
He was the greatest royal collector of art in British history.
The BBC's Arts Editor Will Gompertz shows us some of the masterpieces acquired by Charles l, ahead of a new exhibition at the Royal Academy in London.
25 Jan 2018
From the section Entertainment & Arts
