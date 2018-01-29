Why were white roses worn at the Grammys?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Why were white roses worn at the Grammys?

Cardi B, Eric Howk and many more stars expressed their views on the the #TimesUp movement.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.