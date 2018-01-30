Media player
Brendan Cole: "I can't imagine not being on Strictly"
In a 5 live interview on 16 January - before he was dropped from Strictly Come Dancing - Brendan Cole said he wanted to make his mark on the show and that he would have loved to be a judge.
30 Jan 2018
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
