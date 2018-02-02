Media player
SLEEPCINEMAHOTEL: Where they want you to fall asleep
Apichatapong Weerasethakul is a director who actually wants you to fall asleep during his films.
The Thai film maker's latest installation, SLEEPCINEMAHOTEL, is currently being screened at the International Film Festival Rotterdam.
02 Feb 2018
