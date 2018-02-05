Zoe Ball on mental health

Media player
Zoe Ball is taking on a cycling challenge to raise awareness of mental health
Zoe Ball talks to BBC Breakfast about taking on a cycling challenge to raise awareness of mental health issues after her boyfriend Billy Yates was found dead in 2017.
05 Feb 2018
