What people really wear at Fashion Week

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
London Fashion Week: What people are really wearing
Women and men show off their street style at London Fashion Week 2018.
Filmed and produced by Jimmy Tam and Anna Boyd
-
16 Feb 2018
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-43092459/london-fashion-week-what-people-are-really-wearingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window