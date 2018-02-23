Oscars 2018 race for best actress

Video

In the run up to this year’s Oscars ceremony Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports on the Best Actress race - it is a category which most Academy Awards prognosticators expect Frances McDormand to win.

The other nominated actresses are: Meryl Streep in The Post, Margot Robbie in I, Tonya, Sally Hawkins in The Shape of Water and Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird.

