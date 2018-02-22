Stormzy: Why I spoke up about Grenfell

Media player
Brit Awards 2018: Stormzy explains why he spoke up about Grenfell
The grime star spoke to BBC 5 live backstage at the Brit Awards about why he made his powerful statement about Prime Minister Theresa May's handling of the Grenfell Tower fire, and also said he now wants to beat Ed Sheeran's Wembley Stadium record.
From the section Entertainment & Arts
