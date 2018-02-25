Child TV stars reunited after 48 years

Media player
'If You Were Me' TV stars reunited after 48 years
The early 1970s BBC television programme "If You Were Me" took children on cultural exchanges around the world.
Now a Scottish man and a Dutch man who met as teens have been reunited for the first time in almost 50 years.
25 Feb 2018
