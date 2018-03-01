Dua Lipa - IDGAF ft. Charli XCX, Zara Larsson, MØ, Alma, in the Live Lounge
Dua Lipa performs IDGAF in Radio 1's Live Lounge

Dua Lipa performs bonus track IDGAF for the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge in LA, with a supergroup of backing singers - Charli XCX, Zara Larsson, MØ, Alma.