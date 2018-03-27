The challenge playing music underwater
AquaSonic: The challenge of playing music underwater

The Danish band Between Music has been singing and playing its instruments underwater as part of a series of shows called AquaSonic.

But performing inside giant water filled tanks has its challenges, as The Travel Show's Christa Larwood discovers.

