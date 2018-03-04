How the stars approach the Oscars

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Oscars: How Hollywood's stars approach the Academy Awards
Mark Hamill would rather be in his pyjamas and his Star Wars director doesn't want to offend. Here's a guide to watching the Oscars with the stars of the red carpet.
-
04 Mar 2018
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-43275945/oscars-how-hollywood-s-stars-approach-the-academy-awardsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window