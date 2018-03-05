Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Watch highlights from the Oscars red carpet
See the stars as they walked the red carpet for the 2018 Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles.
-
05 Mar 2018
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window