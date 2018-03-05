Frances McDormand asks all female nominees to stand

Media player
Oscars 2018: Female nominees stand with Frances McDormand
Frances McDormand won the award for best actress for her role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
During her acceptance speech she invited all the Oscars 2018 female nominees to stand with her.
05 Mar 2018
